U.S. House passes new vaping bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation Friday to put broad restrictions on flavored vaping and tobacco products.

The bill would ban flavored products including menthol-flavored vaping items and cigarettes.

It follows a ban on most flavored vaping products announced by the White House last month.

Democrats were unhappy with the ban which left menthol-flavored products intact and allowed for tank-based products in vape shops in every flavor.

Most House Republicans voted against the bill.

The legislation isn't expected to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

