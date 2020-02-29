U.S. House passes new vaping bill

CNN, (WILX) - The House of Representatives passed legislation Friday to put broad restrictions on flavored vaping and tobacco products.
The bill would ban flavored products including menthol-flavored vaping items and cigarettes.
It follows a ban on most flavored vaping products announced by the White House last month.
Democrats were unhappy with the ban which left menthol-flavored products intact and allowed for tank-based products in vape shops in every flavor.
Most House Republicans voted against the bill.
The legislation isn't expected to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.
