U.S. Department of Transportation approves United Airlines to suspend flights to Lansing

United Airlines is expected to temporarily suspend flights to the Capital Region International Airport after the U.S. Department of Transportation gave the approval to do so. The recent approval was brought on due to the complications airlines are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Airlines and airports alike are experiencing hardships like never before," said Capital Region International Airport Spokesperson Spencer Flynn. "LAN is a regional economic driver and a gateway to over 500 global destinations, and that will not change."

Flynn also said that the airport will continue to offer flights to Detroit Metro Airport and the Chicago O'Hare.

"While we never want to see a decrease of flights in and out of LAN, we know that this situation is temporary and we look forward to our continued partnership with United Airlines this fall."

United Airlines is expected to suspend flights to LAN through September 30, 2020.

