US Congress approves China sanctions over ethnic crackdown

Congress has voted to toughen the U.S. response to a Chinese crackdown on ethnic minorities, adding another factor to the increasingly stormy relationship between the two countries.

The House has passed a bipartisan bill that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the mass detention of Uighurs and other ethnic groups in the western Xinjiang region.

The measure already passed the Senate and needs a signature from President Donald Trump.

He says he'll “very strongly” consider it amid U.S. anger over China’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak and tension over a Chinese plan to restrict civil liberties in Hong Kong.

