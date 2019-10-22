U.S. Census offers jobs paying up to $16 per hour

As 2020 nears, U.S. Census officials launched Tuesday a campaign to hire approximately 500,000 temporary workers.

That includes 20,000 temporary jobs in Michigan and positions paying up to $16 per hour in the Lansing and Jackson areas.

“We need people to apply now so they can be considered for part-time census taker positions next spring,” said Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for field operations, in a news release.

“Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply.

It’s important we hire people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census.”

The census counts every living person in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a questionnaire online, by phone or mail. Next year marks the first time people will be able to respond to the census online.

Census takers will be hired to go door-to-door to collect responses from people who do not respond online.

For more information on the census and how to apply for jobs, visit 2020census.gov.

