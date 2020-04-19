U.S., Canada to keep border closed

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the agreement will keep people on both sides of the border safe during the pandemic.

The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to just essential travel, but that deal was due to expire this week.

President Donald Trump has said the border will be among the first borders to reopen.

"We recognize that this was a significant measure, but was an important one in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 from coming in from overseas. It has contributed to why we are now in many parts of the country talking about seeing a flattening of the curve, which is good news," said Trudeau.

