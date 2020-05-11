U.S. Air Force Band releases musical tribute for International Nurses Day

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The U.S. Air Force Band is saluting the frontline workers of the pandemic with a new music video for International Nurses Day.

The U.S. Air Force Band salutes first responders, nurses, doctors and others serving during the pandemic. (Source: U.S. Air Force Band)

“God Bless America” was recorded remotely by members of the band.

“To all of our first responders, nurses, doctors, and anyone serving our communities during this time, know that we are grateful for your hard work and sacrifice,” the band’s YouTube post said.

“Take a moment today to thank those who may not be with their loved ones and cherish the moments you have together.”

The video tribute shows members of the band, health care workers, firefighters and law enforcement officers.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

She’s considered the founder of modern nursing.

