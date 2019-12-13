UPS: Countdown is on for holiday gift delivery

If you haven't started your holiday shipping for your holiday presents, you are running out of time to get those gifts to your destinations without costing you an arm and a leg.

UPS.com states that the "countdown is on" for getting gifts to arrive on time.

They say that Friday is the last day for delivery on Dec. 24 using UPS Ground.

December 13, 2019: Normal UPS® service. Last day to ship some UPS® Ground packages.

And Monday is the last day for air shipments to arrive by Christmas Eve.

"Next day and second day air are great ways to guarantee that you're package arrives before Christmas," said Michael Warren, Store Manager of E. Lansing UPS. "The great thing is sometimes, for different locations they have guarantee times by a certain time."

He suggested getting the 'UPS My Choice' app to track yours packages and even change delivery if you know you won't be home when it is expected to arrive.

If you're not ready and need to ship later, you still can, you just take a chance that it may not get there in time or cost you quite a bit more.

You can also walk into your local UPS store with your gift and workers there will pack it for you and ship it off safely.

Consumer Reports offers an online list of deadlines for all shipping providers.

See a breakdown below of the big three:

UPS

For shipping within the U.S.:

Dec. 13: Last day to ship UPS Ground for delivery Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 19: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

FedEx

For shipping within the U.S.:

Dec. 9: Last day to ship via FedEx SmartPost.

Dec. 16: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery.

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight.

Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority, and FedEx SameDay.

USPS

For shipping within the U.S.:

Domestic Mail Class/Product Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 20

Priority Mail® Service Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23

USPS Retail Ground® Dec. 14

For Alaska and Hawaii, depending on the service selected:

Alaska Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Dec. 21

Hawaii Dec. 19 Dec. 19 Dec. 21

And for those shopping online with Amazon -

Amazon

Amazon has published its Holiday Delivery Calendar, which notes the following suggested deadlines for ordering items to arrive by Christmas:

Dec. 14: Last day to order for free standard shipping. Note: On qualified orders over $25 only.

Dec. 18: Last day to order for standard shipping. Note: Items ship within 3-5 business days.

Dec. 22: Last day to order for Free Delivery with Prime. Note: Free for Amazon Prime members. No minimum purchase necessary.

Dec. 23: Last day to order for one-day shipping. Note: Free for Amazon Prime members. No minimum purchase necessary.

Dec. 24: Last day to order for same-day delivery.

