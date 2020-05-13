UPDATE: Terms of former deputy superintendent's separation from Lansing school district released

Documents obtained by News 10 detail the agreement that ended former Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella's time with the Lansing School District.

Coscarella resigned in April, roughly 6 months after asking to be placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigated allegations of sexual harassment and allowing minors to watch pornography during his time working for Holt schools.

The separation agreement calls for the following:

-A lump-sum payment of the remainder of Coscarella's salary through June 2020[/li]

-The district will reply truthfully if asked during a reference check about any "unprofessional conduct"[/li]

-Coscarella agrees not to apply for any jobs with the district in the future or to accept an assignment with Lansing schools if employed by a contractor

Coscarella's conduct initially came into question when Casey Sterle told News 10 in October of 2019 that Coscarella locked his classroom door, stripped to his underwear and propositioned her while she was a student teacher at Holt Public Schools. The alleged incident happened in 2002.

Coscarella was the leading candidate to be Lansing's next superintendent when News 10 broke that story.

An investigator hired by the district determined it is likely Sterle's allegations are true.

The school board voted 8-0 to not renew Coscarella's contract following the release of the investigator's report.

“Frankly, the Board trusted Dr. Coscarella to tell us the whole truth,” said Lansing School District Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence in March. “In the end... I feel that trust has been betrayed. He didn’t tell us the whole truth.”

