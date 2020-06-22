UPDATE: Stolen baby goats returned to MOO-ville Creamery's petting farm

Six baby goats that were taken from MOO-ville Creamery's petting zoo in Nashville, Michigan Monday have been safely returned.

Surveillance cameras at the business showed four individuals taking the goats from their playpens sometime before daylight.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office tells News 10 posts on social media helped investigators track down the goats, but are not saying where they were found.

The creamery has decided not to press charges against the individuals.

