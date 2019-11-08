UPDATE: Police pressing charges against De La Salle student athletes

Police say they will be seeking charges against three Warren De La Salle players as early as Friday.

Those students have been suspended indefinitely.

The Detroit News reported that the players did not cooperate with the investigation that wrapped up overnight.

Warren police have not said if more players will be charged.

Warren De La Salle Collegiate, a Catholic high school in the Detroit area, dropped out of the high school football playoffs Nov. 1, due to reports of hazing incidents by players.

An email sent to parents Thursday by Warren De La Salle Collegiate said players were aware of the hazing but failed to report it.

Other reports are saying that players at the all-boys catholic school in Macomb County were sexually violated with sticks.

The school has only said the hazing was pervasive and more serious than what was initially thought.

