UPDATE: Police identify the cause of death of Taelyr Padgett

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Lansing police were dispatched to check on a subject in the lake at Hawk Island Park not moving. That person was then later identified as Taelyr Padgett, 27, of Lansing.

Today, Lansing police ruled the death of Padgett as an accidental drowning.

Police said the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Officers pulled Padgett out of the water and she was transported to a local hospital.

Police said Padgett was later pronounced dead.

