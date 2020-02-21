UPDATE: New charges filed against physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting patients

Ingham County prosecutors have filed six new charges against Ajay Bhargava, the physical therapist that is accused of sexually assaulting patients at his practice in Okemos.

The allegations against Bhargava were made by multiple patients, dating back as far as 2012. He's already awaiting trial on one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The state suspended his therapist's license, and that ruling was upheld when an administrative judge rejected his appeal in January.

Bhargava now faces seven total counts of criminal sexual conduct, spread over four court cases. The new charges were filed this week, although he has not yet been arraigned on them.

