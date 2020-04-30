UPDATE: Missing senior signs reimbursed

The coronavirus has taken plenty away from us, some more than others. Due to COVID-19, seniors have had a lot of their senior year taken away.

To commemorate the seniors on the abrupt ending to their final year in high school, Holt High School parents purchased lawn signs with their student's face on them and placed them in front of the school.

However, many were surprised when they noticed many of the signs were missing on Monday.

Now, after receiving the attention of many, a letter along with $361 in cash was sent to reimburse the signs.

The letter read:

"It is our deepest condolences to the trouble we have caused to the community, to families, and the senior class of 2020. The signs represented what they lost and after seeing the impact it made to everyone we are deeply sorry. At first it was a silly prank, but now we see it as childish behavior and it is unacceptable. We have decided to reimburse for the signs that have been taken in hopes that it will help the families and seniors get back what they have lost. To the seniors, families, and the community, we were not thinking about the pain it would cause in the long run. We are so, so sorry. We didn't know how hard people worked on them, and how much they cost, so we hope us giving back can help."

Holt Public said it is willing to exchange the cash for the missing signs at any point on Friday, May 1.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said no charges will be filed and the case will be closed if the signs are returned by 4:30 pm, Friday, May 1.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.