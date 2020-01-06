UPDATE: Lansing tells Autumn Ridge tenants they must move out

Lansing's code compliance office has posted notices at Autumn Ridge Apartments and Townhomes telling tenants they must move out by the end of January. The notices posted on individual unit doors Monday states they do not have a valid certificate of compliance.

News 10 and wilx.com first told you about problems at the complex in November when multiple tenants said they went weeks without heat. Autumn Ridge's owner, Ressco, chose not to attend a Lansing City Council Public Safety Committee meeting to address those complaints. An email from a company vice president it would follow up on all concerns brought to the committee and work to resolve them.

On December 12 the Public Safety Committee fined Autumn Ridge $6,600 for failing to properly address public safety violations. The owner's public relations firm released the following statement to wilx.com at the time:

"Autumn Ridge Townhomes is committed to ensuring all resident work orders are resolved as soon as possible. At this time, all outstanding issues have been addressed. While recent repairs were being made, we provided temporary heating sources to our residents. Unfortunately, as with all older communities, there will be unexpected emergency repairs from time and time. We remain responsive to our residents needs and always work to make repairs in a timely manner."

News 10 is working to find out if the notices posted at the complex Monday are related to the complaints brought to the city in November and December. Stay with News 10 and wilx.com for updates on this developing story.

