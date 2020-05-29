UPDATE: Lansing Police Department release video of Tuesday shooting

The Lansing Police Department released video of the shooting incident that happened Tuesday night that killed Jason Jesse Gallegos.

The officers responded to reports that Gallegos had fired a firearm and was involved in an active domestic assault.

The video shows once officers arrived on scene, Gallegos opened fire, hitting one officer in the leg. The officers then returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer hit was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages, additional details and case information are subject to change as the investigation develops. The MSP will provide additional updates and information as they

deem appropriate. The Lansing Police along with MSP encourage anyone with information to contact the MSP. “

Anyone wishing to see the video can do so here.

