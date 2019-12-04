UPDATE: Hearing for suspect in cold case murder postponed

A court hearing for a man charged in the 2002 cold case murder of Robert Caraballo has been postponed for further negotiations.

Christopher McMillan was in Eaton County Circuit Court Friday morning.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

40-year-old Christopher McMillan is being held in the Eaton County Jail on several charges in connection to the 2002 death of Roberto Caraballo.

Caraballo's burned remains were found on May 8, 2002, in Grand Haven Township.

Investigators believe he was killed in Charlotte and his body was moved after.

Caraballo's body was burned beyond recognition and wasn't positively identified until 2015, police said.

Also charged in the case are Caraballo's wife and her daughter.

Investigators say 58-year-old Beverly McCallum is in Pakistan and authorities have been trying to extradite her since charges were filed last fall.

38-year-old Dineane Durcharme is in custody in Texas and will be extradited back to Michigan.

All three suspects are charged with homicide, conspiracy and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

