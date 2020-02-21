UPDATE: City will release video of alleged police brutality

The Mayor of East Lansing says the city will release video in regards to alleged police brutality by the ELPD.

Mayor Ruth Beier says the city council will review the video and a report from the police department in the coming weeks.

On February 9th, Uwimana Gasito posted pictures on Facebook showing injuries he claims he received from an officer scraping his face against the ground. He was trying to record video of his brother being arrested when the assault allegedly occurred.

Gasito said he and his brother were just going to 7/11 to pick up a drink when a guy accused him of touching his girlfriend and a fight broke out. In a matter of minutes, the East Lansing Police showed up. Gasito told News 10 that he and his brother were unlawfully arrested and just wants justice.

The police department is still conducting an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.