UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect identified in spa robbery

The Eaton County Sheriff’s department has released the name of the suspect in an armed robbery that took place at the Hawaii Health Spa.

The incident happened on April 28, 2019 at the spa on 4979 Lansing Road around one in the morning.

Zachary Merrill Laguire, 35 from Charlotte, was formally charged with the crime on Thursday.

He was arraigned with a $500,000 bond.

The police say that Laguire confronted the employees, showed them his gun and demanded the cash. He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

An employee at the spa previously told NEWS 10 that Laguire came through the kitchen with a gun.

"He said, 'give me money, 30 seconds if you don't give me money...I'm going to kill you," she told us.

No one was hurt.

