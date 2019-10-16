Roads back open in East Lansing near construction site after 'mishap'

All of the roads near East Lansing's Park District project site were reopened Tuesday night.

Crews were able to remove a "concrete form" that shifted on the 11th floor on one of the buildings around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The form was being used to build an elevator shaft, the city said.

Crews used at least two cranes to hold it in place.

One of the cranes had to be brought in from Detroit.

Crews from Chicago were also called into help.

The work closed Grand River Avenue on the west end of downtown East Lansing and Abbot Road, between Grand River Avenue and Linden Street for several hours Tuesday.

The roads were back open Wednesday morning.

The building will have to be inspected now that the form is on the ground before construction can resume, the city said.

