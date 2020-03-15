UP firefighter dies in fire at former Air Force base

A third-generation volunteer firefighter died while working a fire at a duplex at a former Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

The fire occurred Friday night at a residence at the former K.I. Sawyer base, south of Marquette. WLUC-TV reported that a mother and two children escaped.

The firefighter who died was Ben Lauren, 23, Forsyth Township said.

The township said his father and sister are also members of the fire department.

“We ask that you keep them, the whole Lauren family, and all of our brave volunteers close in your thoughts and prayers,” the township said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

