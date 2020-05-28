UN chief warns leaders pandemic may cause historic famine

The U.N. chief has warned the largest gathering of world leaders since the coronavirus pandemic began that it will cause “unimaginable devastation and suffering around the world.”

He says the crisis could bring historic levels of hunger and famine and leave up to 1.6 billion people unable to earn a living unless action is taken now.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also warned Thursday that the pandemic's economic fallout could lead to “a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output - the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.”

He called for immediate and collective action in critical areas, including debt relief and a recovery plan that tackles inequalities.

