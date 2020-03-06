UN: 9 countries delay rotating troop and police over virus

The United Nations says nine countries that are contributing troops and police to the United Nations’ far-flung peacekeeping operations are delaying bringing in replacements for three months because of the new coronavirus.

U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Nick Birnback said Friday that the delay will enable peacekeeping missions “to maintain operational strength and execute their mandated tasks.”

The Department of Peace Operations said the countries adjusting their rotation plans are Cambodia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Nepal, South Korea and Thailand.

The department says there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in any of the U.N.’s field operations.

