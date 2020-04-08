UIA extends call center hours, adds additional staff

In order to better serve customers, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said it is adding additional staff and extending the hours of its call center due to the increase in customers filing unemployment claims.

The UIA said the call center will now operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will remain open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The UIA said customers in the call center and online chat queues before closing time will have their calls or chats resolved that same day.

The UIA said it has also nearly quadrupled staffing levels over the last several weeks.

Normal staffing hours are around 130 employees, but by March 30, around 300 staff were answering calls and by the end of this week, an estimated 500 employees will be dedicated to the call center, the UIA said.

“Thank you to Michigan’s working families for their patience as the UIA continues to provide emergency financial assistance during this unprecedent increase in unemployment claims,” said Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “We continue to ramp up our services to make sure every eligible Michigander receives their benefits as quickly as possible and we’re asking workers to please reserve the phone lines for those who cannot go online or are having trouble with their account."

The UIA said the best way to file a claim is online.

