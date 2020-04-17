UIA asks claimants to avoid certifying claims Monday, April 20

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said it has developed new resources to help Michigan workers certify their unemployment claims, in a statement released to News 10 Friday.

The UIA said in order to avoid slowdowns and keep the UIA's online system functioning properly, it is asking claimants who need to certify claims next week, to avoid doing so on Monday, April 20.

The agency Mondays typically have the highest number of logins and web interactions.

Under federal law, unemployed workers must certify they are still unemployed two weeks after their initial claim is approved and must do so every two weeks following, the agency said.

“Workers who need to certify their claims should avoid doing so on Monday and instead certify later in the week during off-peak hours,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts.”

The UIA said it continues to urge workers to use the system during off-peak hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. through the week and stay off the system after they have filed and certified claims.

The UIA has released a tutorial on how to certify claims, which can be viewed here.

