UIA announces goal to resolve claims filed before May 1 by end of next week

The Unemployment Insurance Agency has announced its goal to resolve all claims filed before May 1.

The UIA said for the 11,824 workers who applied prior to May 1 and are still waiting for a decision on eligibility, the agency will pay out benefits, determine the claimant is ineligible and communicate why, or deem the claimant unreachable several attempts of making contact.

Unpaid claims filed before May 1 make up 0.5% of all claims, according to the UIA.

“Our goal is to have every unemployment claim filed before May 1st resolved by the end of next week,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “While most of our eligible workers have been paid, the unprecedented number of claims during this crisis means that there are still tens of thousands of real Michiganders needing one-on-one review to pay benefits. We know COVID-19 continues to cause fear and frustration for these families and we are working work around the clock and enhance our resources to quickly eliminate the remaining backlog and get every worker the emergency financial assistance they’re entitled to.”

The UIA said since March 15, 2.2 million eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits with over $14.3 billion in benefits paid out to 2.2 million workers.

The UIA said 94.5% of eligible claimants have received or are approved for benefits.

The UIA said of the remaining unpaid claimants, most have been flagged for potential imposter fraud with 90,000 unpaid claims being flagged as potentially fraudulent while 33,000 unpaid claims are held "pending adjudication for other reasons."

