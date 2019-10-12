UAW votes to increase strike pay, allow GM employees to work part-time jobs during strike

Striking General Motors workers will get an additional $25 a week and can now work part-time during the strike.

The United Auto Workers union strike at General Motors continues. (MGN Image)

WDIV-TV reports that the United Auto Workers International Executive Board voted Saturday to increase the strike pay to $275, effective Sunday. The strike pay was set to increase Jan. 1, 2020.

Before the decision to let employees work part-time, those who worked and exceeded the $250 strike pay would not receive that pay.

"UAW members and their families are sacrificing for all of us," said Gary Jones, UAW president. "We are all standing together for our future. This action reflects the UAW commitment and solidarity to all of our members and their families who are taking a courageous stand together to protect our middle-class way of life."