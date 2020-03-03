UAW seeking $1.9 million for vacation home

The United Auto Workers is seeking $1.29 million for the Michigan vacation home of its former president.

The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace and hidden storage room.

It was built for Dennis Williams, who retired as president in 2018.

The UAW said in November that it planned to sell the property, which was searched by federal agents during a corruption investigation.

Nine union officials and an official's spouse have pleaded guilty.

Williams hasn't been charged.

