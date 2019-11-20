UAW moves to oust president from union

Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are trying to force President Gary Jones and Regional Director Vance Pearson out of office due to a widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe.

The union says in a statement Wednesday that its executive board filed papers under the UAW's constitution to expel the men from the union.

The papers say that Jones and Pearson directed submission of bogus expense records and concealed where the money went, violating ethics procedures and federal labor laws.

Pearson has been charged with embezzling thousands to pay for expensive cigars and wines, golf greens fees, clothing and to rent a lavish villa in California. Jones has not been charged but federal authorities raided his suburban Detroit home in August.

The move comes amid a lawsuit filed by General Motors against Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday alleging that its crosstown rival bribed union officials to get lower labor costs.

The Italian-American automaker called the lawsuit filed Wednesday by GM "meritless" and said it would pursue all legal remedies in response.

Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it's astonished by the lawsuit and it assumes the legal action was intended to disrupt its proposed merger with France's PSA Peugeot and ongoing contract talks with the United Auto Workers.

Craig Glidden, chief counsel for General Motors, alleges that Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, was a "central figure" in the company's alleged racketeering. GM claims the conspiracy was designed to put it at a cost disadvantage to FCA.

"FCA's manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages for it, causing harm to GM," Glidden said.

The lawsuit also names former FCA labor relations chief Alphons Iacobelli, and former FCA officials Jerome Durden and Michael Brown as defendants. All have pleaded guilty in a federal corruption probe, which has alleged that Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW officials to keep them "fat, dumb and happy."

