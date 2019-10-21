UAW members remain on picket lines

Although UAW has reached a tentative agreement with General Motors, it's now in the hands of the workers.

On Sunday, workers met with their leadership at the Lansing Center to discuss the current contract offer. At least one person on the picket line said they believe the strike is about to come to an end.

"Whether I like the content of the new agreement or not, I think it's pretty much over," said Bailey Gail, a UAW member.

Not everyone agrees, so the wait continues on how the situation will end.

Local 652 votes on Tuesday and Wednesday and Local 602 votes on Thursday and Friday.

The terms of the tentative agreement include the following:

Starting on Jan. 6, 2020, full-time temporary workers would be given a shortened path to permanent status.

On Jan. 1, 2021, a path for part-time temporary employees to convert to regular status would be effective.

The contract also provides for improved paid and unpaid time off for temporary workers, and enhanced vacation.

The contract also provides for 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years and a 4% lump sum in the first and third years for eligible permanent manufacturing employees.

A tentative four-year contract with striking General Motors also gives workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and near Baltimore.

Workers have until Friday, Oct. 25 to vote on the tentative agreement.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.