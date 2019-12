Union leaders from Fiat Chrysler factories are sending a new four-year contract to a membership vote.

The 47,000 members of the United Auto Workers union at the company will vote on the deal starting Friday.

Local leaders assembled on Wednesday in Detroit to go over the pact. It includes a $9,000 bonus per worker upon ratification.

The company also has promised $4.5 billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories.

