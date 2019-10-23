UAW locals voting on GM contract

We should find out soon if two of the three UAW locals here in mid-Michigan have voted to ratify the General Motors Contract.

The Union and Company reached a tentative agreement last Thursday.

Local 652's voting was supposed to be wrapped up by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Local 1753 was done at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Local 602 won't be done until Thursday.

The Union, as a whole, has to finish up by Friday.

There are a lot of people who can't vote on the UAW contract, but have a lot riding on it including suppliers and many repair shops in mid-Michigan.

Since the GM strike began a few weeks ago, business has been tough for Frank Sierawski, the owner of Frankie D's Auto & Truck repair in Holt.

"If the dealers inventory is gone, most of the parts from GM come from the Chicago warehouse and normally we can get those overnight. We can't do that anymore with the strike cause the UAW also handles the parts distribution," Sierawski said.

He has a lot of cars waiting for General Motors parts to arrive and they're just not coming so it has created a lot of problems for him and his customers, who've had to borrow or rent another car.

"I feel bad for the consumer, really. People are so dependent on cars today. Most people are two car families and with one family down, it's been a real hardship on them, to be honest with you," Sierawksi said.

