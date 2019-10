A lot of United Auto Workers Union members are back to work for the first time in more than 40 days after ratifying a deal with General Motors last Friday.

Source: MGN -- We will continue to follow those negotiations, and keep you updated.

Now, the UAW is opening contract talks with Ford Motor Company.

Talks were reported to begin as early as Monday morning.

We will continue to follow those negotiations, and keep you updated.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.