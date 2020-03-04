UAW bans domestic and international travel

The United Auto Workers Union is implementing a travel ban for international and domestic flights over growing concerns of coronavirus.

The UAW president said the ban is a precaution to help deal with the spread of the illness.

Washington state has reported a 10th death from the new coronavirus and California announced its first.

No other information about the newly reported death was immediately available.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” the online retailer said in a statement.

Amazon said earlier this week that two of its employees in Milan, Italy have contracted the virus and are quarantined.

As the coronavirus spread through Asia officials closed the schools in China, Japan and Hong Kong.

At the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States officials in Washington have so far not ordered that schools be shuttered or that activities be canceled.

Washington state reported a total of nine deaths, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle.

There have been at least 27 reported cases in the Seattle area.

Washington state and Seattle have declared emergencies, which gives leaders broad powers to suspend activities. But so far no direct orders have been issued.

