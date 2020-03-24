UAW: Two members die from coronavirus

The United Auto Workers union have reported that two of its members have died from coronavirus.

Its two members - one at a Fiat Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights, and another at a Fiat Chrysler plant in Kokomo, Ind. - died from the virus, said Rory L. Gamble, United Auto Workers union president, in a statement late Tuesday.

"This is a terrible tragedy for our entire UAW family," Gamble said. "I want you to know that we are working around the clock with companies in every sector, health officials and governmental agencies across this nation to keep our members and our communities safe."

Read the entire statement here.

