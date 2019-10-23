UAW Strike: Tennessee workers vote down new contract with GM, Lansing results being reviewed

As voting results from United Auto Workers Local 652 at the Lansing Grand River Plant have not been released, members of at least one local have voted down the union's tentative agreement with General Motors.

Local 1853 members at the Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee voted down the contract 51% to 49% with skilled trades and production votes combined, according to unofficial results on the local's website.

Voting on the tentative deal has been open since Saturday, Oct. 19.

Workers at the Lansing Grand River plant voted on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The 48,000 UAW members will continue to strike while they review details of the contract with GM and vote.

Wednesday marks day 38 of the strike.

Union workers at GM's Lansing Delta Township plant are scheduled to vote on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The UAW International will release the official results after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

