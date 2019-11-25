UAW: Progress made on FCA contract talks

A top UAW official says negotiators have made a lot of progress with Fiat Chrysler despite some big issues.

Vice President Cindy Estrada said in an email to members this morning that negotiators are focused on contract talks despite what she called "outside distractions."

Union President Gary Jones stepped down last week and Regional Director Vance Pearson resigned Sunday amid a federal investigation of union bribery and embezzlement.

The news of Jones’ resignation came shortly after the UAW’s International Executive Board filed paperwork to expel him and Pearson from the union over allegations raised by a federal investigation into union corruption that has resulted in multiple arrests starting in 2017. The move to oust the two leaders would have brought union trials for both.

Pearson is facing criminal charges while Jones has not been charged but federal agents raided his suburban Detroit home in August.

“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain concessions” from the union, GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said. “FCA’s manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages for it, causing harm to GM.”

