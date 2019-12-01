UAW, Fiat Chrysler reach tentative deal

The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract with Fiat Chrysler.

According to the union, the deal includes $4.5 billion in investments, generating 7,900 jobs over the course of four years.

A person briefed on the deal says it includes a $9,000 ratification bonus and a promise not to close any assembly factories for the next four years.

Officials are expected to gather next week to vote on the deal, then it must be ratified by the company's 47,000 union workers.

