U of M to host a Presidential Debate

The University of Michigan has announced that they will be home to a Presidential Debate in 2020.

It was announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates on October 11.

The debate will take place on October 15, 2020 at the Crisler Center on campus.

The Crisler Center is home to the men's and women's basketball teams and the women's gymnastics team.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the university community to contribute to our democracy, while setting an example of civic engagement and shining a light on the outstanding academic strengths of our institution," said U-M President Mark Schlissel. "Public service and civic engagement are at the core of our great university and its history."

This debate will be the second in a series of three Presidential Debates next year happening before the November election, according to the announcement.

"For generations, the University of Michigan has led the way in advancing understanding of our nation's most pressing issues—and next year our students, faculty and staff will have a novel opportunity to enhance this essential quality of our mission at the national level," Schlissel said.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and has sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.

Former President Gerald R. Ford was an honorary co-chair of the CPD.

Ford is a U of M alum, and the Ford School of Public Policy was named in his honor.

Information on public events and media access will be announced in the months to come. Visit: Debate2020.umich.edu.

And you can join the debate conversation at @Debate2020UMich on Twitter and Instagram.

