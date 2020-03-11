U of M says it's treating a coronavirus patient

U of M has announced it is treating a patient with coronavirus.

The hospital said the patient is in stable condition.

"We are confident that we are using proper precautions with this patient," the hospital tweeted Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after two people were confirmed with the coronavirus.

One case was confirmed in a female Oakland County resident who had a recent history of international travel. The other case was confirmed in a male Wayne County resident who had a history of domestic travel.

The governor said the virus has the potential to impact everyone's lives.

“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”

The hospital did not release any information on the patient they are treating.

U of M said the risk of infections is low for employees and visitors, even for those who work near the unit where the patient is isolated.

The state is working to identify people who had close contact with both patients.

Gov. Whitmer's office said there are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

For more information on how U of M is handling the coronavirus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.