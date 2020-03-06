U of M says it will not change how it is handling sexual abuse allegations toward Dr. Anderson

The University of Michigan says it will not change the way it is handling the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by a late doctor at the University of Michigan.

A statement released Friday from President Mark Schlissel and the board of regents says it is “overseeing a process that will ultimately serve as the best course of action" for the survivors and the university.

The statement came in response to calls by accusers and their lawyers for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate.

Nessel says she would welcome a request from the university to investigate but first asked for a commitment of full cooperation from the university.

"I can not and will not consider any request to investigate the University of Michigan without a binding commitment from the university to waive all privileges, including the attorney-client privilege and to fully corporate in any law enforcement investigations there might be," Nessel said.

University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that Dr. Robert E. Anderson was fondling patients during exams, but he continued working there despite a demotion and went on to allegedly abuse again as a physician with the school’s athletic department, according to documents from a police investigation The Associated Press obtained through a public-records request.

The probe began in October 2018 based on a letter from a former wrestler to athletic director Warde Manual in mid-July. It was not made public until last week, drawing criticism from lawyers and the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

The school has attributed the silence to an ongoing review by local prosecutors and said its first public statement released Wednesday came a day after prosecutors decided no charges were possible. But prosecutors insisted their decision was communicated to campus police investigators last fall.

