U of M fraternity faces backlash over banner

A University of Michigan fraternity is facing disciplinary action over complaints of a banner hung over its house during the U of M and Michigan State University rivalry game.

The homemade cloth banner hanging outside the Psi Epsilon fraternity reads "You can't touch us Larry Nassar."

It references the disgraced USA gymnastics doctor serving a life sentence on child pornography charges and criminal sexual conduct.

The banner was apparently used as a jab in the Michigan v. Michigan State rivalry.

USA Olympic gymnast Simone Biles commented on the photo of the banner on Twitter. She said it made her "sick to my stomach."

unbelievable.....



this is the type of stuff that makes me sick to my stomach



I hope the school is taking the proper measurements in investigating this... https://t.co/PVphwgWsqJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 18, 2019

Things that are okay: fun school rivalries

Things that are not okay: using survivors as a punchline for your school rivalry pic.twitter.com/zg1c7Sv4H3 — Kirsten 🎄 (@KirstenLovely1) November 16, 2019

Another banner hanging below the first said, "Welcome to the school you didn't get into."

The banners were later removed.

The fraternity chapter said it will be pursuing "Corrective action" for those responsible.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.