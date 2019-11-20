U of M fraternity faces backlash over banner

University of Michigan logo. (University of Michigan image via MGN)
Nov 20, 2019

Ann Arbor, MI (WILX) -- A University of Michigan fraternity is facing disciplinary action over complaints of a banner hung over its house during the U of M and Michigan State University rivalry game.

The homemade cloth banner hanging outside the Psi Epsilon fraternity reads "You can't touch us Larry Nassar."

It references the disgraced USA gymnastics doctor serving a life sentence on child pornography charges and criminal sexual conduct.

The banner was apparently used as a jab in the Michigan v. Michigan State rivalry.

USA Olympic gymnast Simone Biles commented on the photo of the banner on Twitter. She said it made her "sick to my stomach."

Another banner hanging below the first said, "Welcome to the school you didn't get into."

The banners were later removed.

The fraternity chapter said it will be pursuing "Corrective action" for those responsible.

