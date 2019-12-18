U of M study: More teens are vaping pot

Vaping continues to be popular among teens across the United States in 2019, according to an annual report from the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research.

The study found that more than 20% of high school seniors say they vaped marijuana in the past year.

The amount of 10th graders who say they vaped marijuana was just below that number, coming in at 19.4%, and 7% of eighth graders admitted to vaping the drug.

Researchers say increases in teen vaping have surpassed any similar drug-use rise in the past.

However, researchers did find that prescription opioid misuse, tobacco cigarette smoking and alcohol use have declined among teens.

The use of e-cigarettes does continue to rise, however, according to researchers, those findings come after an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries in the country, with most of the cases being associated with vape products containing THC.

The CDC said there were over 2,000 hospitalized cases of lung injury linked to vaping as of Dec. 10.

Injuries from vaping have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

