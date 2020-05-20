U-S birth rates

Birth rates in the U.S. dropped to another record low last year.
New government data shows there were just over 3-point-7 million births in 2019.
That's down 1% from 2018, and the lowest number recorded in 35 years.
The number of teen births continued to decline, dropping another 5% last year.
C-section deliveries also decreased again, after a brief uptick in 2017.
However, the number of pre-term births went up for the fifth year in a row.
The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
