U-M planning a public health-informed fall semester

The University of Michigan announced Monday how changes brought by the COVID-19 global pandemic will affect the school’s fall semester.

In a website post addressing “all members of the U-M community,” U-M President Dr. Mark Schlissel said the university’s next semester will be informed by public health concerns.

“Although not all courses will be available in every format, most students will be able to choose whether to return to Ann Arbor for a hybrid learning experience or study from home in a fully remote mode,” Schlissel said in the statement.

Schlissel said housing and dining facilities will be open. Classes will begin at the Ann Arbor campus Aug. 31. Dates for the Dearborn and Flint campuses weren’t released.

“Our plan to conduct an in-person semester relies on basic public health strategies including social distancing, minimizing out-of-area travel, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, symptom screening, clinical testing, contact tracing and quarantine that add up to a highly effective way to limit spread of this illness, allowing students to pursue their Michigan education,” he said.

As of Sunday, there were 61,230 COVID-19 cases and 5,846 deaths in Michigan, according to the state. The hardest hit counties were Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

