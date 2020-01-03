U-Haul requiring new employees to be smoke-free

U-Haul has some new requirements for future employees. People who want to work with the company will have to be non-smokers.

Michigan is one of 21 states where the company plans to implement its nicotine-free hiring policy.

The policy goes into effect in February. U-Haul said this is one of several new polices that are soon to come that are designed to make employees healthier.

People hired before the new policy takes place will not be effected by this requirement, but people hired during the policy will have to be tested.

