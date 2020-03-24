Type 2 diabetes increases in boys who begin puberty early

Boys who begin puberty at a younger age are more likely to develop type two diabetes than later bloomers, regardless of weight.

Researchers in Sweden studied over 30-thousand middle aged and older men.

Those who went through their puberty growth spurt before 13 years old, were about twice as likely to develop diabetes as adults, than their peers who were older.

These men were also more likely to require insulin treatment.

