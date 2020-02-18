Two women guilty of murdering one man

Two separate juries in Jackson County found two defendants guilty on Tuesday of Second Degree Murder.

Savanna Frinkle and Sjiwana Taylor were both found guilty in connection with the murder of Marvin Bearden.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said that Taylor, 47, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, on Friday, February 14, 2020 and could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison.

And, Frinkle, 21, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Bearden died on August 31, 2018 after being stabbed repeatedly by Frinkle the day before.

Police say they found Bearden with stab wounds near the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street on August 30th.

Police were dispatched for reports of a stabbing and investigations revealed that Frinkle stabbed Bearden, and Taylor had the knife in her possession.

“We are pleased with this result and thank the jury for their service,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Sentencing date is scheduled for April 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in Judge John G. McBain’s court.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

