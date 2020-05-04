Two weekend shootings leaves one person dead and one injured

Lansing's Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred this weekend.

The first left one man dead.

A second injured a young woman.

the first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police arrested a suspect.

That 25-year-old man is accused of murder.

The shooting occurred at an apartment on East Jolly Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 41-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Lansing Police say this was not a random act and there is no known danger to the public.

However, the investigation remains open.

The second shooting took place at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday on Reo Rd.

There, police officers found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Lansing Police are still looking for a suspect, but investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page or its MobilePD App.

