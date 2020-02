The City of Lansing will meet on Monday to discuss the future of two-street conversion downtown.

Lansing is planning to convert six one-way streets to two-way streets. (Source WILX)

Lansing is planning to convert six one-way streets to two-way streets.

The plan was announced last year.

The city says the change will make the streets more pedestrian-friendly.

That meeting is set for 5:30 at Lansing City Hall.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.