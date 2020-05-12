Eaton County Sheriff's Office: Two suspects arrested for vehicle larceny

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said individuals were arrested Monday night, suspected of stealing from vehicles.

The sheriff's office said Eaton County Units along with Michigan State Police Troopers were notified of subjects possible going through cars in Dimondale.

Deputies said after a K9 track by both Eaton County Sheriff's officers and MSP, two individuals were located and arrested.

The sheriff's office said the individuals are suspected of stealing items from vehicles in Dimondale and Windsor Township.

The individuals were both adult men, ages 20 and 22, from Lansing and were taken into custody at the Eaton County Jail.

Deputies said the suspects' names will be released following arraignment.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

